Mzansi Fela Festival offers packed programme

Popular musicians Zonke, Thandiswa Mazwai, Caiphus Semenya, Samthing Soweto and Ringo Madlingozi will headline the event which will run from 1 to 22 December.

At the start of the festival there will be a minute’s silence for World Aids Day, in recognition of the HIV/AIDS pandemic.

State Theatre Artistic Director Aubrey Sekhabi said the festival has many components. There will also be theatre performances, music, book launches, lectures about the arts and a programme for 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children. This will contribute to national efforts to fight the scourge of Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF), Sekgabi said.

In addition, campaigns of 16 Days of Theatre Activism against Gender-Based Violence will start on 24 November and end on 10 December.

Sekgabi said the festival promotes social cohesion and domestic tourism by profiling South African work in the arts space.

“When people come into the city around the festive season they are able to enjoy the content that is locally produced. The festival attracts people from all walks of life and a lot of people can relate through music,” he said.