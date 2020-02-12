Mmabatho Montsho's film wins award at US film festival
Film director and visual artist Mmabatho Montsho has started 2020 on a high note after her short film, The Award Ceremony, scooped an award at the Worldwide Women's Film Festival.
The Award Ceremony won in the best short film category.
The festival took place in Arizona, US, from February 7-9.
Mmabatho took to Instagram to thank her cast for their hard work despite financial constraints.
Her other film, Joko Ya Hao, which stars musician Simphiwe Dana and actress Sibulele Gcilitshana, was selected for screening at the Pan African Film Festival in Los Angeles on February 15, 16 and 21.
If you are in LA this weekend make sure to catch our film, Joko Ya Hao at @paffnow Details: Joko Ya Hao Pan African Film Festival Screening: Sat 15 Feb 2020: 14:25 Sun 16 Feb 2020: 19:30 Fri 21 Feb 2020: 13:20 Cinemark Baldwin Hills 15 Theater, 3650 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, Los Angeles Ticket info at @paffnow website.
