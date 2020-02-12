Pic of The Day

Mmabatho Montsho's film wins award at US film festival

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 12 February 2020 - 10:46
Mmabatho Montsho, film director and producer, has been recognised for her work by a US film festival.
Mmabatho Montsho, film director and producer, has been recognised for her work by a US film festival.
Image: Via Instagram

Film director and visual artist Mmabatho Montsho has started 2020 on a high note after her short film, The Award Ceremony, scooped an award at the Worldwide Women's Film Festival.

The Award Ceremony won in the best short film category.

The festival took place in Arizona, US, from February 7-9.

Mmabatho took to Instagram to thank her cast for their hard work despite financial constraints.

Her other film, Joko Ya Hao, which stars musician Simphiwe Dana and actress Sibulele Gcilitshana, was selected for screening at the Pan African Film Festival in Los Angeles on February 15, 16 and 21.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Centurion barbershop customer on the run after killing robber
Nurses dance with quarantined patients to avoid depression
X