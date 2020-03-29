South Africa

IN PICTURES | Eerie aerial snapshots capture lockdown in Durban

By Orrin Singh - 29 March 2020 - 16:09
Residents of KwaMashu line up outside a popular retail outlet for groceries.
Residents of KwaMashu line up outside a popular retail outlet for groceries.
Image: Supplied

Photographs taken from a helicopter painted an eerie picture of life during lockdown north of Durban on Sunday.

The pictures were taken above KwaMashu's Bridge City Shopping Centre, the N2 uMhlanga interchange and Gateway's Theatre of Shopping.

The recently constructed Mount Edgecombe N2/M41 Interchange at uMhlanga
The recently constructed Mount Edgecombe N2/M41 Interchange at uMhlanga
Image: Supplied

SA entered a 21-day lockdown in the early hours of Friday morning with citizens being ordered to remain at home as government moved to contain the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic.

Bridge City Shopping Centre in KwaMashu.
Bridge City Shopping Centre in KwaMashu.
Image: Supplied

SA recorded 1,187 confirmed Covid-19 cases and one death, as of Saturday.

An abandoned Gateway Theatre of Shopping in uMhlanga
An abandoned Gateway Theatre of Shopping in uMhlanga
Image: Supplied

Cape Town's main road a twilight ghost town amid lockdown

The main road which runs for several kilometres through Cape Town’s southern suburbs is normally abuzz with activity which ebbs and flows at ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

No dogs walks, no alcohol, limited transport: Ministers clarify #21DayLockdown
Eloquent Designs makes face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus
X