IN PICTURES | Eerie aerial snapshots capture lockdown in Durban
Photographs taken from a helicopter painted an eerie picture of life during lockdown north of Durban on Sunday.
The pictures were taken above KwaMashu's Bridge City Shopping Centre, the N2 uMhlanga interchange and Gateway's Theatre of Shopping.
SA entered a 21-day lockdown in the early hours of Friday morning with citizens being ordered to remain at home as government moved to contain the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic.
SA recorded 1,187 confirmed Covid-19 cases and one death, as of Saturday.
