Entertainment

Simphiwe Dana apologises to Musa Mseleku

By Emmanuel Tjiya - 04 March 2020 - 09:02
Simphiwe Dana
Simphiwe Dana
Image: Supplied

Singer Simphiwe Dana has apologised to polygamist Musa Mseleku after harshly criticising his reality TV show Mnakwethu.

The apology came after Sowetan reported yesterday that Mseleku was furious over Dana's social media outburst and felt that she insulted not only himself but his family.

"I have watched a few episodes of Umnakwethu in disbelief over the past few weeks. As a feminist, the emotional abuse and humiliation of women on the show really hurt and angered me greatly," Dana said in her apology.

"As a result, I personalised that anger and took it out on Musa Mseleku. I unreservedly apologise for this. ... my utterances were unfortunate with regards to his personhood. And for that, I hope he accepts my apology."

Mseleku yesterday said he was yet to see the apology. "I think the matter from now on will be addressed by DStv, but I haven't seen anything," Mseleku said.

Mzansi Magic slams 'attacks' on Musa Mseleku over polygamy-themed show

The show was not intended to bring harm to the women featured in it, the Zulu culture and, most importantly its host Musa Mseleku.
Entertainment
1 day ago

Musa Mseleku expects apology from Simphiwe Dana

Polygamist Musa Mseleku's blood is boiling and he is getting ready to face off with Simphiwe Dana after the singer slammed his reality TV show ...
Entertainment
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'We don't want to be here': Refugees removed from church encampment in Cape ...
'Queen Sono': Netflix's first African original series premieres
X