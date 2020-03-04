Simphiwe Dana apologises to Musa Mseleku

Singer Simphiwe Dana has apologised to polygamist Musa Mseleku after harshly criticising his reality TV show Mnakwethu.

The apology came after Sowetan reported yesterday that Mseleku was furious over Dana's social media outburst and felt that she insulted not only himself but his family.

"I have watched a few episodes of Umnakwethu in disbelief over the past few weeks. As a feminist, the emotional abuse and humiliation of women on the show really hurt and angered me greatly," Dana said in her apology.

"As a result, I personalised that anger and took it out on Musa Mseleku. I unreservedly apologise for this. ... my utterances were unfortunate with regards to his personhood. And for that, I hope he accepts my apology."