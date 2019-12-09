Simphiwe Dana show an all-black musical

All-black everything - and this isn't about rapper Jay-Z's celebratory line from the song Run This Town.

Simphiwe Dana Symphony Experience on Saturday night at the South African State Theatre in Pretoria boasted an all-black musical team.

From the 60-piece orchestra to the 30-piece choir and 12-piece dance troupe.

Even the Gothic glamour David Tlale frock that Dana closed the show in was black.

The concert also featured an all-female band that included bass guitarist Tebogo "Aus Tebza" Sedumedi as well as musical conductor Titi Luzipho.

Dana was supported by songbirds Daymé Arocena from Cuba and the US-based Rwandan artist Somi. They both brought high-octane energy and female power with psychedelic funk and soul.

"It's my first time in Africa. You cannot imagine what I'm feeling because I have always been in touch with my [African] roots and embraced them," Arocena said.

"Since my international career started, I have always wondered, 'why have I never been to Africa?' Thank you to Simphiwe Dana for making it all possible."

Before Dana closed the show with an electric rendition of Ndiredi, she walked onto the stage hand-in-hand with rising Port Elizabeth star Ami Faku.

They teamed up for an emotionally charged duet of the 26-year-old supernova's song Inde Lendlela.