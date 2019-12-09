Simphiwe Dana show an all-black musical
All-black everything - and this isn't about rapper Jay-Z's celebratory line from the song Run This Town.
Simphiwe Dana Symphony Experience on Saturday night at the South African State Theatre in Pretoria boasted an all-black musical team.
From the 60-piece orchestra to the 30-piece choir and 12-piece dance troupe.
Even the Gothic glamour David Tlale frock that Dana closed the show in was black.
The concert also featured an all-female band that included bass guitarist Tebogo "Aus Tebza" Sedumedi as well as musical conductor Titi Luzipho.
Dana was supported by songbirds Daymé Arocena from Cuba and the US-based Rwandan artist Somi. They both brought high-octane energy and female power with psychedelic funk and soul.
"It's my first time in Africa. You cannot imagine what I'm feeling because I have always been in touch with my [African] roots and embraced them," Arocena said.
"Since my international career started, I have always wondered, 'why have I never been to Africa?' Thank you to Simphiwe Dana for making it all possible."
Before Dana closed the show with an electric rendition of Ndiredi, she walked onto the stage hand-in-hand with rising Port Elizabeth star Ami Faku.
They teamed up for an emotionally charged duet of the 26-year-old supernova's song Inde Lendlela.
The penultimate moment was a highlight of all the supporting acts that were featured. As the two singers belted out the song, it felt like Dana was handing over the reins to Faku.
Make no mistake about it, it was Dana's party. She proved she is not only the greatest vocalist of our generation but a great performer as well.
Her voice was excellent and her stage presence came effortlessly. Dana let the music speak for itself.
"There were many times I thought I will never see the sun again and then my friends, family and fans reminded me I should be here," Dana said.
The concert was choreographed like a performance art piece from the beginning to the end. Every second of it was carefully deliberated, and there was never a production glitch or sound error.
It's also admirable that with so many elements on stage, Dana stood out as the centrepiece and never blended in the background.
The music was a journey of her illustrious career. Some parts were nostalgic as she paid homage to Miriam Makeba with Malaika and Jonas Gwangwa with Flowers of a Nation.
It got political on Bantu Biko Street. She took it back to church on Inkwenkwezi. In the middle, she gave fans a peek of the future with new song Zabalaza from her upcoming album Bamako.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.