Musa Mseleku expects apology from Simphiwe Dana

Polygamist Musa Mseleku's blood is boiling and he is getting ready to face off with Simphiwe Dana after the singer slammed his reality TV show Mnakwethu.

His anger comes after Dana took to social media and criticised the polygamy-themed show that airs on Tuesday nights.

Last week, Dana wrote in a series of tweets that ruffled Mseleku's feathers: "Is #Mnakwethu the African tradition hill y'all are willing to die on? I say y'all because it could never be me.

"Women being humiliated like this could never have my stamp of approval. Can't even believe that it's being flighted. Surely we have rights as women," she tweeted.

Dana insulted Mseleku and made references about the possible size of manhood and also accused him of having an obsession with humiliating women.

The situation is so serious that Mzansi Magic yesterday issued an apology to Mseleku over the online eruption.

But yesterday, a fuming Mseleku told Sowetan that the apology should come directly from the award-winning songstress instead.