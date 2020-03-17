Melody aims to rectify stereotypes about coloureds

TV producer and creative director Theo Davids wants to dispel many stereotypes about coloured people in his new drama series Melody.

The Afrikaans drama series with English subtitles was launched in Cape Town last week, and will air on SABC 2 from April 7.

Melody is a beautiful story of an 18-year-old young woman who seeks to use a music career to escape the challenges of her poor community in Athlone. With an alcoholic father, Melody’s journey to being a star is not an easy one. She is forced to assume a parental role to her younger brother.

The 26-episode drama series was initially a movie and it was later converted to a drama series. With Davids focusing on developing a pool of actors, the director used people who were acting for the first time on a TV drama.

He further explained that to make the show a success, all actors rehearsed for a year before filming Melody. He said there were negative stereotypes that were perpetuated about coloured people in the media.

“We wanted to debug the stereotype that coloured people are skolies (criminal). People think that we just want to rob, rape and kill people. We wanted to tell a story of people that we grew up with, people who had a positive impact in our communities.”