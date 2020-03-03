Kekana the toast of Paris Fashion Week

Local fashion designer Quiteria Kekana rocked the audience and received a standing ovation in the French capital after showcasing his collection during the Paris Fashion Week.

Kekana's solo show, which was also streamed live on social networks, was presented on the runway at the Ritz Paris at Place Vendôme on Saturday.

The Limpopo-born designer who shot to stardom when he designed an outfit for Beyoncépresented a collection that left the audience feeling both moved and invigorated.

His models, who included TV actress Nandi Mbatha and Tessa Twala closed the show in style.

Speaking to Sowetan while in Paris, Kekana said the response was overwhelming and people loved his collection.

"We got a standing ovation, the collection was great. What is important for me is that I like what I do, and I like making dresses."

He added: "I had to be natural and organic, which is what I always strive for. I know people have tried to drag my name in the mud but what has taken me this far is believing in myself."

The founder of Quiteria Atelier said his collection was influenced by his experiences and struggles in the past two years.