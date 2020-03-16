No joy as entertainment industry cancels events

The local entertainment industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak just like other sectors as more and more events are being postponed or cancelled.

With performers and artists only generate revenue through events, the issue is hitting them hard where it hurts most - in the pockets.

South African Music Industry Council representative China Mpololo said the cancellation of events was going to impact the showbizz industry badly, not only the performers but the multitudes of people the sector employs.

Mpololo said: “This is affecting the entire industry and not just artists' income. When we can’t host events, the entire chain of services suffers. I am talking about sound engineers, security, catering, lights and many more.”

“As the music organisations we have welcomed the statement issued by government. We are not complaining because the issue is bigger than all of us. We have to allow precautionary measures to be implemented to curb the spread of COVID-19 in line with communication from the South African government. We would like to encourage all music practitioners and music lovers to comply with measures put in place.”