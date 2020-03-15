Zodwa Wabantu speaks of carrying baggage from Soweto as she's honoured by gin brand
Socialite and sensual dancer Zodwa Wabantu is walking around with a wounded soul. Wabantu, who was born Zodwa Libram, said her soul was damaged and she does not think she will ever heal.
The socialite was speaking at an event in which she was honoured for her role as an entertainer by alcohol company Whitley Neill at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg on Saturday night. Wabantu was the first entertainer to be honoured by the whiskey brand.
The stylish event which had a red carpet, DJs playing music and booze flowing, was rocking. Wabantu, who had her friends from Soweto, Midrand and Durban around her, arrived in style wearing her black see-through number with a new bae on the side.
Friends who spoke at the event showered her with praise, saying she was a caring person who helped whenever she could.
Singer Dladla Mshunqisi said as much as Wabantu loved money, she was a hard worker. “I’m thankful for inviting us. Zodwa is a straight talker and she does not beat about the bush. I love her for that. She is a true and honest human being. She deserves everything that is coming your way. As a musician I have learnt a lot from her.”
Wabantu said there were more people criticising her than those who were happy for her in the music industry. She said she was proud that she was a game changer, having been able to break many of society's norms. “I care about people that are close to me and as a result I make their pain mine. When I speak of being a damaged soul I don’t refer to how my family in Soweto used to hide eggs and bread from me. I am referring to our society, how it turns us into monsters.”
Wabantu said whoever was hating her was wasting his or her time because she was continuing to make both her mark and money. She said many people have been questioning the fact that she was being celebrated.
Taking a serious swipe at the industry, she said: “If you hate a person like me, who uses Vaseline, you don’t have timing. Mina, I break rules, help a lot of people and end [up] broke and work again.
"One thing I have learnt is to be myself. People will always gossip about you and sometimes they want your job. I am a broken soul and I will die like that because of Soweto. You people [Sowetans] have damaged me; I am a product of a damaged society that is why I am this damaged,” she said.
“I will never heal but I have chosen to forgive. People have said horrible things to me. People used to call me a whore before I even had my first sex. That is our community and society that we live in. When they see me in Soweto they always say usewile ke…[she has fallen on hard times] but I chose to ignore them.”
