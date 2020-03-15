Zodwa Wabantu speaks of carrying baggage from Soweto as she's honoured by gin brand

Socialite and sensual dancer Zodwa Wabantu is walking around with a wounded soul. Wabantu, who was born Zodwa Libram, said her soul was damaged and she does not think she will ever heal.

The socialite was speaking at an event in which she was honoured for her role as an entertainer by alcohol company Whitley Neill at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg on Saturday night. Wabantu was the first entertainer to be honoured by the whiskey brand.

The stylish event which had a red carpet, DJs playing music and booze flowing, was rocking. Wabantu, who had her friends from Soweto, Midrand and Durban around her, arrived in style wearing her black see-through number with a new bae on the side.

Friends who spoke at the event showered her with praise, saying she was a caring person who helped whenever she could.

Singer Dladla Mshunqisi said as much as Wabantu loved money, she was a hard worker. “I’m thankful for inviting us. Zodwa is a straight talker and she does not beat about the bush. I love her for that. She is a true and honest human being. She deserves everything that is coming your way. As a musician I have learnt a lot from her.”