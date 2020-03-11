Kenny Lattimore off the market again as he weds Faith Jenkins
Eat your hearts out girls, one of the sexiest men in the world Kenny Lattimore is taken.
The American R&B and soul crooner married judge/TV host Faith Jenkins on Tuesday.
The newly weds, who look ravishing in their outfits, exchanged vows at the First Congressional Church of Los Angeles.
Jenkins, 42, a former beauty queen and the host of the successful courtroom show Judge Faith, looked like a vision in white. She wore a lacey strapless A-line wedding gown paired with a long sheer veil with lace trim, which trailed behind her as she walked down the aisle. Lattimore wore a double-breasted tuxedo with gold buttons—looking steamy hot. Mrs Lattimore could not wait to post on Instagram about her wedding.
“Yesterday was an absolute dream! Stevie Wonder sang one of my favorite songs as I walked down the aisle to marry my true love—a man who continues to amaze me with his love, honor and leadership every day of our journey.”
Lattimore responded, saying: “My heart is full to have you @judgefaithjenkins as my beautiful, brilliant, sweet kind bride. You are my new beginning like the dawn of a new day. I love you. Let’s do life to the fullest!!”
View this post on Instagram
Yesterday was an absolute dream! Stevie Wonder sang one of my favorite songs as I walked down the aisle to marry my true love - a man who continues to amaze me with his love, honor and leadership every day of our journey. We have been surrounded by so many loving & praying people in these months leading up to our marriage - we are embarking on this new chapter filled with knowing our purpose is bigger than just our story. There are so many people we want to thank for making our ceremony a truly unforgettable experience for us and for our guests so we will be sharing more in the coming days. In the meantime, link to US Weekly story in my bio. And a very special acknowledgment to just some of our amazing friends & vendors. (More to come) ————————————— Officiant: @devonfranklin Planners: Jen So & @campfire_events (the literal BEST) Musical director: @aaronwlindsey Flashmob Choir: led by @iamkaiapineda & Nita Whitaker @soprantgirl Live band: @mudbugbrass DJ: @djmalski String Quartet: led by @slimmusicmann Spoken words: Sheryl Lee Ralph @diva3482 & @adrianmlindsey Photograher: @ernestoolivaresphotography Videographer: @laterrasrwhitfield Stylists: @ejcelebstylist & @bernardgjacobs Hair: @moneeyching & @ken_kandy Choreographer: @llindseynicole. Of course we did a routine 😆. Choir: honored to have @jorelquinn @willielatimore @vcs_la @danitadestiny @welcometo_holliwood @jasonmoralesmusic (adding to this list soon :))
Lattimore, who revealed his relationship with Jenkins in September last year was married to singer Chante Moore in 2002 and the two divorced in 2011.
According to Us Weekly, the couple first met on a blind lunch date.
The couple shared the news of their engagement on Instagram and gave a heartfelt dedication to the love they have found in each other. “Faith, I am forever grateful to God for His faithfulness in sending me you,” Lattimore wrote.
The couple has also been open about their love and the processes leading to their wedding, including pre-engagement counselling.
“We did pre-engagement counselling, in large part, due to hearing [Pastor] Devon [Franklin] talk about how important he & [actress] Megan’s [Good's] pre-engagement counselling was for them,” Jenkins once shared.
“It was during our sessions that we had a chance to dig deeper into all the things that really mattered prior to making an emotional [and soon to be legal] commitment to marriage.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.