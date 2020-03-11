Kenny Lattimore off the market again as he weds Faith Jenkins

Eat your hearts out girls, one of the sexiest men in the world Kenny Lattimore is taken.

The American R&B and soul crooner married judge/TV host Faith Jenkins on Tuesday.

The newly weds, who look ravishing in their outfits, exchanged vows at the First Congressional Church of Los Angeles.

Jenkins, 42, a former beauty queen and the host of the successful courtroom show Judge Faith, looked like a vision in white. She wore a lacey strapless A-line wedding gown paired with a long sheer veil with lace trim, which trailed behind her as she walked down the aisle. Lattimore wore a double-breasted tuxedo with gold buttons—looking steamy hot. Mrs Lattimore could not wait to post on Instagram about her wedding.

“Yesterday was an absolute dream! Stevie Wonder sang one of my favorite songs as I walked down the aisle to marry my true love—a man who continues to amaze me with his love, honor and leadership every day of our journey.”

Lattimore responded, saying: “My heart is full to have you @judgefaithjenkins as my beautiful, brilliant, sweet kind bride. You are my new beginning like the dawn of a new day. I love you. Let’s do life to the fullest!!”