SA film Losing Lerato hits cinema awards for six in the US

South African film Losing Lerato scooped six international awards in California on Sunday night.

The film that is produced by actor Kagiso Modupe was screened at the Idyllwild International Festival of Cinema in Idyllwild on March 10.

Modupe, who also plays lead role in the film, won the best actor award in a feature film while Samela Tyelbooi walked away with best actress award in a feature film.Meanwhile, Modupe’s daughter Tshimollo, who was making her debut in film, won the Best Child Performance award.

The film itself also scored the Golden Era Humanitarian Narrative award and Best Original Score, which went to musician Brian Temba. Losi Lerato stamped its domination at the festival by also claiming the Festival Favourite award. The film is a South African story about a young black successful man who takes matters into his own hands as he fights for the right to see his daughter. He kidnaps his own daughter from school, hoping to start a new life in a new city, but all hell breaks loose as he finds himself in a bus hostage drama and finally comes face to face with the law.

Directed by Sanele Zulu, Losing Lerato is set to open in local theatres at the end of August, and it is funded by Modupe and his wife. The action thriller also features Thato Molamu, Connie Chiume, Mandla Gaduka, Don Mlangeni-Nawa, Nolo Phiri among others.