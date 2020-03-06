Why Uzalo's viewership keeps skyrocketing

If you have been wondering why Uzalo's viewership has skyrocketed, it's all because the soapie prides itself with a simple storyline and characters that ordinary people can relate to.

When the show started in 2015, it hit the five-million mark in terms of viewership. From then it grew to nine million viewership; but its biggest highlight was clocking 10.2- million, becoming the most watched television show in SA in 2018.

According to the show's creative director Mmamitse Thibedi, it wasn't that difficult to achieve the feat because from the onset they decided that they would only explore organic storylines and have characters that speak to their audience.

"We try to keep it very close home and the stories, our stories, are organic and relatable. We are trying to bring our characters close to our viewers. We don't design characters that people cannot relate to," Thibedi said.

She explained that in December, the numbers went down but they were not shaken because all shows suffer at that time. "It drops for everyone because of the holidays. At the end of January, it picks up again. We keep a very close eye on the numbers and we make sure we respond appropriately."

Over the past years, Uzalo's storyline has opened a debate on special network, with people complaining that it was difficult to follow and not making sense at times.

The soapie had many viewers talking with its multiple-cheating episodes. It all started with the story of Mamlambo marrying Nkunzi, her best friend's husband.