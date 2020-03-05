Nathi Mthethwa launches first film hub in Eastern Cape

Minister of sport, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa launched the first film hub in Buffalo City in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.

According to the department, the aim of the hub is to bring together all areas of film production under one roof, from pre-production to post production, thus providing a high-end studios equipped with multiple stages.

The film hub is a result of a study conducted by NFVF five years ago which was aimed at stimulating the economic activity, driving transformation, creating jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities, while addressing the lack of film infrastructure.

Mthethwa explained in his speech that the film hub was aimed at proving an avenue for aspiring filmmakers to have access to production and post-production facilities.

He said: “As the department, we want to see more skilled artists and original South African stories coming from all arrears of this culturally rich country.”

Mthethwa further said Eastern Cape was a victim of historical injustice deliberately perpetuated to exclude the majority and thus kill the talent. He saw the launch of this film hub as one step in advancing our objective of correcting the injustices of the past.

“Film is one of the few unique artistic tools of expression that plays an important role in cultural exchange, co-existence, tolerance and is easily accessible and reaches a wider audience.”