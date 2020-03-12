Youth want to be engaged in state's policy-making

Environmental activists believe that the country's climate crises can be positively dealt with only if government involves youth in policy-making.

Youth from different provinces had a dialogue on climate change with minister of environment, forestry and fisheries Barbara Creecy in Kempton Park recently.

Young people presented ideas that could assist the country in dealing with the issue.

Their biggest concern was that government was treating the issue of climate change as an individual fight, instead of allowing other stakeholders to participate.

Issues raised ranged from climate change, waste management, agricultural challenges, environmental health, food security and public awareness and education on environmental issues and climate change.

Mbali Mhlongo, a student fromWits University and the founder of Eco Buddy, was among the people who advocated that youth be involved in policy-making.

Mhlongo suggested that the national biodiversity strategy be re-evaluated because it was "failing".