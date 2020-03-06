Isibingelelo revives art fortunes in Springs

Springs Art Gallery in Ekurhuleni is hosting its first exhibition this year titled Isibingelelo in an effort to launch careers of emerging and promising visual artists.

According to the show curator Nkululeko Khumalo, Isibingelelo - greetings in Zulu - is part of the gallery's experimental solo and group series project idea that explores and illustrates creativity, thoughts and new ideas.

The art on display does not only reveal the role of art in dealing with issues but also looks at everyday life challenges.

Isibingelelo is further aimed at contributing to the awareness, promotion, revival and enrichment of Springs Art Gallery as an art resource centre.

The exhibition is a colourful expressive showpiece by two contemporary artists, Siphiwe Fokazi and David Tsoka.

The two present an exhibition that is packed with diverse sources of inspiration, ranging from abstract images and shapes, striking paintings, relief sculptural work and collage piece inspired by domestic objects.