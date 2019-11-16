Ama Uber trio rock Mzantsi with beats, lyrics inspired by life in hood

It's time to take an Uber ride to December and the festive season with the song that has been billed to win the coveted 2019 Song of the Year honour.

Amapiano smash hit Labantwana Ama Uber that was recently certified gold, has come out of nowhere to rock Mzansi's summer playlists. Even more fascinating is the rags-to-riches tale of the music trio behind the dance anthem.

Just six months ago, the Soweto-born trio of Sicelo "Miano" Sikhosana, Kamogelo "Kammu Dee" Duma and Tumelo "Semi Tee" Ramaila were just like other boys in the hood, searching for their big break in life.

A year ago, the pint-sized Miano, 23, was roaming the streets of White City, Soweto, having given up on his dream of becoming a soccer star.

"I got tired of playing soccer everyday and training. I was hustling on the streets," Miano says.

"I had thrown in the towel thinking I was nobody, so the only thing to do was hit the streets and be nobody."