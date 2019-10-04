Big night for dance music

DJ Black Coffee, Shimza, Simmy and Prince Kaybee were some of the big winners at the third annual Dance Music Awards South Africa last night.

Black Coffee's six-track EP Music is King, featuring Msaki and Samthing Soweto, won the coveted award for Album of the Year.

The album beats the latest offerings from Atjazz and Jullian Gomes, Kid Fonque, Black Motion and Ralf Gum.

Shimza scooped two awards for Best Male DJ and Best Festival for his One Man Show at the awards, which were held at Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg on the East Rand.

Best House Record went to Prince Kaybee for Fetch Your Life, featuring Msaki.

Amaxoki by Distruction Boyz was awarded Best Gqom Record, while Amantombazane by Maphorisa and Kabza De Small won Best Amapiano Record.

Vixen Simmy was named Best Female Vocalist, beating stiff competition from Holly Rey, Busiswa, Lady Zamar and Bucie.

DJ Buhle beat DJ Zinhle and Miz-Dee to earn the award of Best Female DJ.

Other winners included Lazarusman for Best Male Vocalist, Black Motion for Best Live Act and Atjazz for Best International DJ and Best International Producer.

The awards are voted for by the public.