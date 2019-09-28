Kwesta's spring break event starts with a whimper
Kwesta's much anticipated three day spring break event started on a slow pace with only three quarters of the arena filled early on in the night.
By the time my crew and I were able to find out way to Germiston Lake, our gps had taken us on a wrong turn adventure. We were spooked when we were told that we have arrived at our destination which was an abandoned railway track in a shoddy part of town.
Although Kwesta has explained that he chooses to hold this event in Germiston because not many musical festivals are ever held there, I do wish that he chose a venue that didn't make our GPS go dizzy.
Although this was a damper to our night of fun we weren't about to let it ruin the rest of the night.
The three of us were amped for the first show which promised to be a spectacular face off between Gqom and amapiano. As ardent amapiano fans we couldn't wait. I was also relieved that the cold snap that emerged mid week had mellowed out so we could enjoy our night.
We were disappointed to see the low turnout but by the time the stars of the show 'Soweto's Finest' catapulted onto the stage people came in their numbers.
The raw energy that is Soweto's Finest made them the Kings of the show. The popular group performed their hit sing Shube and their latest offering akvele kbhujwe. The crowd went wild and so did I. Their dance moves proved that South Africans are truly the Beyonce's of dance.
Other stars that performed included Kaygee Da King who is famed for what will be an amapiano classic "kokota", Kabza de small, Kwish SA and so many more.
On Saturday the event will be catering to South African Hip Hop and House Heads with the likes of Cassper, Ricky Rick and Kwesta himself facing off with house musicians such as Black motion, Mobi Dixon and Major League.
On Sunday the Soul lovers will be experiencing the likes of the legendary Mafikizolo, Berita and Glen Lewis in what is expected to be a relaxed family day.
