Kwesta's spring break event starts with a whimper

Kwesta's much anticipated three day spring break event started on a slow pace with only three quarters of the arena filled early on in the night.

By the time my crew and I were able to find out way to Germiston Lake, our gps had taken us on a wrong turn adventure. We were spooked when we were told that we have arrived at our destination which was an abandoned railway track in a shoddy part of town.

Although Kwesta has explained that he chooses to hold this event in Germiston because not many musical festivals are ever held there, I do wish that he chose a venue that didn't make our GPS go dizzy.

Although this was a damper to our night of fun we weren't about to let it ruin the rest of the night.