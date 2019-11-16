From taxi ranks to big time for Nolundi

Traditional gospel star Nolundi Bomela, who recently made her breakthrough in the music industry, spent 14 years singing at different taxi ranks.

Bomela, 33, who is based in Cape Town, survived and fed her family by selling her CDs on the streets.

After years of hustling, the singer has landed a recording deal that will see her music reaching all corners.

Bomela, who has recorded three albums that were all sold on the streets, has released her breakthrough self-titled album, Nolundi.

The album was released last month through Universal Music.

Born in Idutywa in Eastern Cape, Bomela tells Time Out that through the album she is expressing her gratitude to God.