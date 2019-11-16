Entertainment

From taxi ranks to big time for Nolundi

By Patience Bambalele - 16 November 2019 - 09:34
Nolundi now has a recording deal.
Traditional gospel star Nolundi Bomela, who recently made her breakthrough in the music industry, spent 14 years singing at different taxi ranks.

Bomela, 33, who is based in Cape Town, survived and fed her family by selling her CDs on the streets.

After years of hustling, the singer has landed a recording deal that will see her music reaching all corners.

Bomela, who has recorded three albums that were all sold on the streets, has released her breakthrough self-titled album, Nolundi.

The album was released last month through Universal Music.

Born in Idutywa in Eastern Cape, Bomela tells Time Out that through the album she is expressing her gratitude to God.

She says: "God's timing is never late. I'm just happy. I've learned to be patient and to trust the process. But I am grateful to God that I was able to take my siblings to school and build my parents a house and support them with the money I get from the CDs."

The newest album has 16 tracks and it will definitely elevate her musical status to national stardom. Bomela explains that she has added two traditional hymns just to make the album more "vibey".

"Overall, the album is a thankful ode to the Almighty for his stewardship in my life and through all the challenges I have faced on this journey of life. I grew up in a very disadvantaged background and was raised by a single mother," she says.

Bomela's exciting talent was discovered by seasoned talent scout Tshepo Nzimande while she was performing at MTN taxi rank in Johannesburg.

"When I met Tshepo I was already tired of travelling to all cities and performing in taxi ranks. I was even tired of using my own money to pay for recording and printing of CDs," she says.

"God answered my prayers and I am thankful for that."

 

