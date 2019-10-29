WATCH | 3 of our fave takes from the #JohnCenaChallenge

Sho Madjozi sent the internet on frenzy when she debuted her hit, John Cena on the international music platform A Colors Show back in August. The track has since went viral and is comfortably sitting on over five million views on YouTube.

John Cena has also inspired a viral dance challenge the #JohnCenaChallenge which has seen people from across the globe take videos of themselves dancing to the track. One of the people who’ve jammed to the track is WWE wrestler, John Cena himself. While it seems the wrestler has two left feet, his performance on The Ellen DeGeneres show was a great nod towards our Sho.