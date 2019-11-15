Artists must not promote social ills

Music makes the world go round, goes the dictum.

It has the capacity to have an effect on the character, development or behaviour of those who listen to it, or the effect itself.

It's against these components that musicians should, and must always be, cautious when writing music.

Music is not only about entertainment, it can also be used to inform and educate.

So, artists should be mindful about what they are offering us.

We can't hail musicians who dish out lyrics that glorify drugs, violence and theft or other things that promote social ills.

Recently, music lovers have been bombarded with the Labantwana Ama Uber song by new kids on the music block - a trio from Soweto.

The song has been regarded as a "amapiano smash hit", and it is highly consumed by the youth, despite its dodgy stance on drug culture. Drug abuse is a serious socioeconomic challenge facing many youngsters in SA today.