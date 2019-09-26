Amapiano doccie creator takes MTV to court

The brainchild behind MTV Base's highly publicised amapiano documentary pulled the plug on the Heritage Day TV special at the 11th hour through a court order.

The creator of the documentary Behind the Amapiano Movement, Arthur Sebela, of production company New Slate Media on Monday obtained an urgent court order at the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, stopping the music channel from airing it.

As a result, the documentary, which was set to air on the channel on Tuesday at 9pm, was taken off the schedule.

The much-anticipated documentary traces the origins of the popular emerging music genre with commentary by big names such as Kabza De Small, Major League DJz, Lady Zamar, DJ Zinhle, DJ Vinny Da Vinci, Killer Kau and Oskido.

Shimane Sebela, the director at Galananzhele-Sebela Inc, the law firm representing Sebela, told Sowetan yesterday: "Our client obtained an urgent court order in the Johannesburg High Court on Monday, 23 September 2019, interdicting

Viacom from showing the promo of the amapiano documentary and showing of the mini-series documentary on 24 September 2019 on its channel MTV Base (DSTV channel 322), until New Slate Media and Mr Arthur Sebela have been credited as the both the creator and executive producer respectively," said Shimane.

"Viacom have been served with the court order and we are now awaiting their response."