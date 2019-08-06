Kaylow reboots with 'different kind of love'

Top Mzansi house music vocalist Kaylow has resurrected his career and is ready to take the house music industry by storm, once again.

It will be festive in August when the Soul Café hitmaker drops his three new singles, Different Kinds of Love, Tsiki Tsiki and Bless My Soul.

The three songs will be part of his full album titled Different Kinds of Love, which he plans to release early next year.

After taking a two-year break Kaylow, 30, real name Kelello Segoana, has decided to come back with something big up his sleeve, a record label named Creative Governance which he co-owns with his manager Papama Bacela.

The company will produce and release Kaylow's music starting with his upcoming album.

Kaylow previously released two albums - his debut album, titled Reach Out, was released in 2015 under House Afrika Records and War for Love in 2017 under South African Recordings - before taking a break.