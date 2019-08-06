Kaylow reboots with 'different kind of love'
Top Mzansi house music vocalist Kaylow has resurrected his career and is ready to take the house music industry by storm, once again.
It will be festive in August when the Soul Café hitmaker drops his three new singles, Different Kinds of Love, Tsiki Tsiki and Bless My Soul.
The three songs will be part of his full album titled Different Kinds of Love, which he plans to release early next year.
After taking a two-year break Kaylow, 30, real name Kelello Segoana, has decided to come back with something big up his sleeve, a record label named Creative Governance which he co-owns with his manager Papama Bacela.
The company will produce and release Kaylow's music starting with his upcoming album.
Kaylow previously released two albums - his debut album, titled Reach Out, was released in 2015 under House Afrika Records and War for Love in 2017 under South African Recordings - before taking a break.
The Soweto-born artist said he took a hiatus to "find new inspiration, to figure out the dream of being my own boss and owning my music rights".
Kaylow, who is currently on tour in East London to promote his new singles, said the new move was what his fans have been waiting for and he is ready to give them good music.
He said the break from the industry helped him recharge his batteries and he managed to create new sounds that will bring freshness into the industry.
"I felt frustrated being bound to one genre, which was soulful music. I then figured out that I can't ignore the current epic genre, which is amapiano.
"My comeback is not only about music but healing souls and mending broken hearts; it's about teaching men how to be pleasers in their relationships," he said.
Bacela said Kaylow approached him and asked him to help him manoeuvre in the industry .
"We want to build an empire that will not only see Kaylow prosper in his musical journey but also an empire that will help upcoming artists," he said.