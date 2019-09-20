Music a lifeline for Samthing Soweto

Exceeding the behemoth of a masterpiece is never an easy task, but Samthing Soweto is doing it.

Real name Samkelo Mdolomba, his 2017 smash single Akanamali with Sun-El Musician turned him into an overnight success.

But with his new amapiano hit Akulaleki, he's proving that he's not a one-hit wonder.

The first single from his long-overdue debut album Isiphithiphithi is currently sitting comfortably on top of Radio Monitor SA - the official airplay chart for 180 radio stations in the country.

The upbeat number that will have you ready to "kokota piano" is a total departure and introduces a more vibey style for Samthing.

He called on the big amapiano guns DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small to make the song a vibe.

"I'm working with the loudest and most energetic producers on it. I don't know anyone who is making that much noise right now," he says.

"They are consistently pushing urban and on-the-ground music. That type of energy helped with whatever I was trying to do.