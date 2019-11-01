Papa Penny tries his hand with amapiano
Flamboyant musician and reality TV star Penny Penny is proving why he's a master at starting over with his new amapiano record.
The 10-track album called Silima Watolovela was released last Friday and sees the 58-year-old artist's larger-than-life personality reinvented in the new age house sound.
Papa Penny, as the charismatic muso is also known, lets me know right off the bat that it grinds his gears when he's referred to as the "Shangaan Disco King".
"Music is not about language, it's about melody. That's why I hate it when people call me Shangaan Disco King," he cautions.
"A king of music is a king of music. It has nothing to do with their language. Just like Michael Jackson was just the king of pop."
Penny is happy to be connecting with a younger audience on the album, especially since the record is available on digital platforms.
This is his 37th studio album and he's already working on a follow-up in which he delves deeper into the amapiano sound.
"There were years when things were not working out for me, but I never gave up.
"I have albums laying around at home from when things were not working out in the market. So it was important to go digital since young people don't buy CDs as much."
The album boasts idiosyncratic tracks such as Mphe Mphe, Bum Bum, Fakimali and Loadshedding. The title track is the Julius Malema diss track Silima Wantolovela that already broke the internet when it was released earlier this year.
"I listened to the genre and at first I was not attracted to it. But once I found a rhythm, I thought this is it and I started to get creative," he explains.
"I'm happy because I'm not standing in one place. I continue to work with the youth and things are happening.
"As an artist, you cannot stand in one place because life is forever changing."
Papa Penny is currently in the middle of shooting the fourth season of his hit reality show Papa Penny Ahee.
His family is the most important thing in his life. With 25 children, Papa Penny says he is not done yet.
"My body still has a lot of kids. I don't have a particular number. When I still have some people in my body, I will still make them."
