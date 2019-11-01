Papa Penny tries his hand with amapiano

Flamboyant musician and reality TV star Penny Penny is proving why he's a master at starting over with his new amapiano record.

The 10-track album called Silima Watolovela was released last Friday and sees the 58-year-old artist's larger-than-life personality reinvented in the new age house sound.

Papa Penny, as the charismatic muso is also known, lets me know right off the bat that it grinds his gears when he's referred to as the "Shangaan Disco King".

"Music is not about language, it's about melody. That's why I hate it when people call me Shangaan Disco King," he cautions.

"A king of music is a king of music. It has nothing to do with their language. Just like Michael Jackson was just the king of pop."

Penny is happy to be connecting with a younger audience on the album, especially since the record is available on digital platforms.

This is his 37th studio album and he's already working on a follow-up in which he delves deeper into the amapiano sound.

"There were years when things were not working out for me, but I never gave up.

"I have albums laying around at home from when things were not working out in the market. So it was important to go digital since young people don't buy CDs as much."