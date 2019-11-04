Ain't nothin' can dim Boity's shine

Not even airport drama from hell could prevent starlet Boity Thulo from shining at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) in Seville, Spain, last night.

The 29-year-old star rocked the red carpet in an Orapeleng Modutle bodycon number.

She was joined by A-listers such as Akon, Nicole Scherzinger, Terry Crews, Joan Smalls and Niall Horan.

Hosted by American singer Becky G, the awards had performances from Dua Lipa, Green Day, Ava Max, Halsey and Liam Gallagher.

"I was looking forward to slaying the red carpet, seeing all the celebrities there, making connections and just enjoying a great show," Thulo told Sowetan.

"I chose a short look because the EMA are not that serious. You have to look youthful, fun and comfortable.

"This is a big deal for me. It's been a long time coming. For so many years it was such a struggle to get invited to such things.

"You are treated like a real star, you get to feel it and not beg people to put you in certain spaces."

Thulo was initially scheduled to depart to Seville on Thursday night but had to reschedule to Friday night due to visa issues.

After travelling to Zurich in Switzerland for 11 hours she missed her connecting flight to Seville. She had to wait for six hours to get a new flight that took her to Brussels, Belgium.