South Africa

Parliament must act on Gwede Mantashe - DA

By Emmanuel Tjiya - 29 October 2019 - 08:43
Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe says strip mining will provide jobs and development.
Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe says strip mining will provide jobs and development.
Image: Moeletsi Mabe

The DA wants mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe held accountable for his alleged bribery admission scandal.

This comes after Mantashe admitted that he paid off two Sunday World journalists R70,000 to make sure that a story involving his tryst with Lerato Makgatho vanished.

Yesterday, the DA revealed that they have requested for an investigation by parliament's joint committee on ethics and members' interests relating to Mantashe's conduct.

"The minister has essentially admitted to bribing two journalists, and it is clearly an admission of guilt for which he needs to be held accountable," DA's shadow minister of energy and minerals Kevin Mileham said.

"His comments are in violation of the Code of Ethical Conduct and Disclosure of Members' Interests of Parliament. Section 10.1.1.3 states that a member is in breach of the Code if he or she, among other clauses, contravenes section 4.1 of the Code.

Will the Buffalo do the right thing and fire the Tiger from cabinet?

ANC has no allergy for wrongdoers and can keep Gwede as chairperson and MP
Opinion
4 hours ago

According to the statement, this section states that members must "by virtue of the oath or affirmation of allegiance taken by all elected members, uphold the law; act on all occasions in accordance with the public trust placed in them; [and] maintain public confidence and trust in the integrity of parliament and thereby engender the respect and confidence that society needs to have in parliament as a representative institution".

Furthermore, the DA welcomed Sunday World's investigation into the matter.

"Brown envelope journalism should be frowned upon and those who indulge in such transactions must be held accountable for their actions...

"South Africans deserve a free and fair media, which provides unbiased content free from bribes and corruption."

Mantashe's spokesperson Nathi Shabangu couldn't be reached for comment yesterday.

Cyril Ramaphosa must act on Gwede Mantashe claim

It's a disgrace that mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe sees nothing wrong in being involved in a criminal activity.
Opinion
5 hours ago

DA to report Gwede Mantashe to parliament over 'alleged bribery admission'

The DA has announced it will report minister of minerals and energy Gwede Mantashe to parliament's ethics committee for his alleged admission that he ...
News
21 hours ago

Mantashe makes it year of tiger

According to a news report by Sunday World, mineral resources minister is "a tiger in bed" after allegedly giving Pretoria slay queen Lerato Makgatho ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Journalists being paid off? Everything you need to know about the Mantashe ...
Mmusi Maimane bids farewell: A look at his DA tenure
X