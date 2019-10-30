Sophie Lichaba joins Safta-winning Lockdown

Sophie Lichaba is alive and kicking – and she’s set to wreak havoc on season five of local prison drama Lockdown.

SowetanLIVE can confirm that the veteran actress that was rocked by a nasty death hoax last Friday has been hard at work shooting the new season of the Safta-winning drama.

Renowned for her long-running role as feisty Queen Moroka on Generations, Lichaba has been shooting with the show that started filming last week at Constitution Hill, Johannesburg.

“I’m just excited to be tackling such a challenging role on one of the biggest shows in the country,” Lichaba said.