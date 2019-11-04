Soweto Marathon still people's race

The Old Mutual Soweto Marathon has become part of Soweto's DNA as residents embrace and look forward to seeing runners competing in the annual road running event.

Thousands of runners swarmed the FNB Stadium to participate in the 10km, 21.1km half marathon and the 42.2km marathon and by 6am residents were up and ready to support those participating in Africa's biggest marathon.

In Diepkloof, residents cheered runners on as they took the route past the township. Mothers in their gowns held their babies by the roadside rooting for the athletes.

In other parts of Soweto, residents ran out of shebeens with beer bottles in their hands to catch a glimpse of the leading pack of runners.

In Riverlea, a young woman camped outside her home smoking hubbly as the athletes ran past her neighbourhood. Several runners told Sowetan they appreciated the support they received from residents.

Peter Mosala, who ran the 21km half marathon, said he was particularly impressed with the support they received from communities during the race.

"Its always cool having people cheering you on when you're running, it shows how much communities care about the sport and it makes one feel like they are part of something bigger. There's a sense of unity that you feel and it's inspirational," Mosala said.