Viggy Qwabe quits Idols SA after her twin Virginia is eliminated

Idols SA twin Viggy Qwabe has quit the show in a dramatic twist after her twin sister Virginia was eliminated from the competition.

In a short statement released by Mzansi Magic on Monday morning, the channel confirmed Viggy’s decision to exit the competition.

According to the statement, the Qwabe twins, their family, the production company and channel met after the show on Sunday to formalise Viggy’s decision.

As a result, there will be no elimination this coming Sunday, meaning that Micayla Oelofse, Nolo Seodisha, Sneziey Msomi and Luyolo Yiba advance to the top 4.

“Mzansi Magic would like to advise all Idols fans to note that all voting lines have been closed for this round and there will be no elimination in the upcoming episode,” said Philly Kubheka HOD PR & publicity of Local Entertainment Channel.

" After lengthy discussions, Viggy who still remained in the Idols competition post tonight's elimination has decided to exit the competition. We would like to wish both Viggy Qwabe and Virginia Qwabe all the best in their career as they are both extremely talented."

After Virginia was eliminated on Sunday, Viggy went on to perform two songs on the night.