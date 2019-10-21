Winnie Mashaba wins big as Limpopo celebrates its talent

Gospel sensation Winnie Mashaba reigned supreme at the third annual Limpopo Music Awards (Lima) at the weekend.

For her latest album, The Journey with Winnie Mashaba, celebrating her illustrious 20-year music career, the 38-year-old singer scooped Best Traditional Gospel Artist at the awards held at the Meropa Hotel & Casino in Polokwane.

She won the award for a third consecutive year.

Mashaba looked ravishing in a red gown designed by Manyaku Mositsa.

"It's an overwhelming feeling. I think I'm on the right track if people trust me with the traditional gospel award. It means I'm doing something good and I'm motivated to do even more," Mashaba said.

"My fans were waiting for me at the show to hold my award because it's really theirs. So, we sang together and celebrated. It was just an amazing mood."

Other big winners included Candy Tsa Mandebele, scooping two awards for Best Female Artist and Best Music Video for her song Nathinga.

King Monada was named Best Male Artist, while his hit song Malwedhe won Song of the Year. Last year, the Khelobedu disco maverick scooped Song of the Year for his single Taba Txaka Ke Txaka at the awards.

Best Newcomer went to Tamatisoso singer Xisomisani, beating Peazfade, Mac J, Cedric TsongaBoy and Daniel Mavern.

Mavern won Best Dance/House Single for his smash hit Ku Rough.

Other winners included Kasi Kings for Best Kwaito Artist, Kingdmusic for Best Contemporary Gospel Album and Mokapoteni for Best Hip Hop Single.

"Most importantly, last night was about celebrating Limpopo talent as you can see that recently we are on the limelight. It gives me so much pleasure to be one of those who scooped an award during this time," Mashaba gushed.

"Nothing beats that feeling of rubbing shoulders with your homies, because we are usually very busy. It's a very beautiful feeling," she said.