Police called in to Idols night fracas

Police had to be called in to defuse tensions between the family of Idols SA twins Viggy and Virginia Qwabe and their fans and the Mzansi Magic production team on Sunday night.

Mzansi Magic told Sowetan yesterday the twins' father Laurence Qwabe led the charge in the fracas when he allegedly threatened to shut down the live production immediately after Virginia was eliminated from the singing competition.

As Viggy fought back the tears to stay in the competition with a rendition of Amanda Black's Sinazo, outside a commotion broke out, with her father apparently demanding that his other daughter be allowed to leave the stage so they could all go home.

When the show's publicist Irvin Pooe tried to intervene, Qwabe allegedly threatened to harm him physically.

Viggy quit the reality competition on the same day of drama in an apparent show of solidarity with her eliminated twin sister.

"They alleged the production and channel had manipulated votes. They were also outraged by one of the judges having said 'the twin might go home'," Philly Kubheka, HOD for PR & publicity Local Entertainment Channels said.

"The competition is not rigged and votes are verified by independent auditors.

"It became rowdy, we intervened as the PR team to hear the family's concerns.

"They were not willing to have a conversation and threatened to attack Irvin since he works for Mzansi Magic," Kubheka said.