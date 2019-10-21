Headlining Masekela fest is bitter-sweet for Mazwai

Thandiswa Mazwai is set to pay homage to her mentor and friend Hugh Masekela in a big way.

Mazwai will headline the fifth instalment of The Hugh Masekela Heritage Festival on November 9 at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani.

Set to commemorate Masekela's 80th birthday, this will be the first time the festival takes place without him.

Masekela died in January last year. Mazwai will pay tribute to Masekela with a set that consists of selections from his lesser-known repertoire.

She will be on stage with the Hugh Masekela Band.

"This is a bitter-sweet request. I obviously love Bra Hugh's music but I'm still very sad that he is no longer with us," Mazwai said. "I have been a huge fan of Hughey since I was 14 and our friendship was one of the most important relationships of my life so this is a very special show for me.

"My first performance with Bra Hugh was when I was about 14 years old with my high school choir. Nothing could prepare me for doing Hughey's music without him."

Mazwai said her fondest memory of Masekela that she holds close to her heart was a letter he wrote to her when they recorded Thanayi.