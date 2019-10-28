Mantashe makes it year of tiger

According to the Chinese zodiac, 2019 is the "year of the pig", but in Mzansi, it's clearly the year of the tiger.

Just ask uncle Gwede Mantashe.

According to a news report by Sunday World, mineral resources minister is "a tiger in bed" after allegedly giving Pretoria slay queen Lerato Makgatho a night to remember.

There are receipts too, in the form of WhatsApp messages between the two and they are very explicit.

Some tips from a millennial: uncle Gwede, you never leave receipts, that's just messy.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni is also dragged into this mess as he also reportedly had a romantic relationship with Makgatho.

But the idea of a throuple - a romantic relationship with three people - was supposedly too much for Mboweni to fathom and they called it quits.

But Makgatho told Sunday World she broke up with Mboweni because he was a "control freak".

The soap opera doesn't end there. Mantashe claims that he paid two Sunday World journalists R70,000 not to run with the story.

Sunday World editor and publisher Makhudu Sefara has urged Mantashe to name and shame the two journalists - and provide some receipts too.