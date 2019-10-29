Mzamo portrays queer storyline on Rhythm City

Local soapie Rhythm City is ushering a new era of LGBTQ representation, with their latest storyline with openly gay actor Mzamo Gcabashe.

Finally, a gay actor is cast in a leading role to portray an unapologetically layered, and honest queer storyline.

Perhaps the biggest gay storyline we ever had in local TV was that of Senzo and Jason in Generations. But the actors (Thami Mnqolo and Xolisa Xaluva) were straight.

"It has been comfortable for production houses to cast straight men in gay roles. For me it speaks volume for Rhythm City to give a person who is representative of the community such a chance," Gcabashe, 29, says.

"There are so many homosexual stories you can tell and I think it's best if they are acted by homosexuals. They are certain nuances that a straight actor would miss."

When gay men are cast in queer roles they are used in the storyline for comic relief.

Think of Moshe Ndiki's character Prince in The Queen - the actor is there to add colour. Those kinds of portrayals have for years bothered Gcabashe, who plays the role of Jamaica on the e.tv soapie.

"That's the one thing that made me happy about the storyline, they were not trying to make Jamaica a caricature," Gcabashe says.

"I mean, as far back as I can think, gay men have always been used as comic relief. I guess it's comical for hetero people because it's not something they take serious. I think it's about time that homosexual storyline have more of a human feel. We don't have to always be frivolous and empty."