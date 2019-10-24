Droplets stars still not paid, four years after producer Kabomo released film

“Pay us our money, Kabomo!”

That’s the tune that the star-studded cast of local film Droplets currently airing on Showmax is singing, demanding that director and producer Kabomo Vilakazi pay them for their contribution.

The cast that includes actors Rami Chuene, Nokuthula Ledwaba, Fulu Mugovhani, Zola Nombona, Nolo Phiri, Zikhona Sodlaka, Salamina Mosese have accused Vilakazi of taking them for a ride.

They said Vilakazi has been ducking and dodging them for four years.

Contacted for comment, Vilakazi referred us to the statement he released on Twitter.

“Droplets is not a funded film. I did not get a cent from anyone to make it. I did not get a sponsor or get commissioned by anyone to make it,” Vilakazi wrote.

“There was no budget from the beginning. It cost me and my wife over R800k to make it and every single cent of that film was paid by us.

“We sold our cars. We downgraded our home to live in the city, where eventually we got kicked out because we couldn't afford the rent,” Vilakazi wrote.