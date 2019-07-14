Bafana's future firmly in Safa hands

The ball is definitely in Safa's court, or rather in the penalty area for them to shoot.

Once again there have been renewed calls for Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter's head after Wednesday night's loss to Nigeria's Super Eagles.

In this regard, I want to execute a little somersault, quickly make a sharp U-turn from last week's column calling for the firing of Baxter following Bafana's drab performance in the group stages of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt.

We can scream on top of our lungs but that decision rests with the national football body's head honchos at Nasrec.

Bafana had their moments in Egypt. But for hordes of their fans watching on small screens back home it was a case of being jubilant one moment, then disappointed and sorrowful the next. No consistency.

Against Egypt, and aptly so, the national team looked like giant killers ready to book their place in the final and emerge victorious.

I don't want to dwell much on the group stage matches or join the chorus of those calling for the coach's head after the Nigeria loss. I am only calling for the Safa technical committee to do the right thing.

Safa must come up with a clear plan for qualification for Afcon 2021 in Ivory Coast, the 2022 Qatar World Cup and beyond.