Safa must probe coaches' conduct

There is no smoke without fire, so goes the old adage.

The disturbing finger-pointing emanating from both the Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana camps, relating to the allegations involving coaches Stuart Baxter and Desiree Ellis, must be laid at Safa's door to investigate.

Fingers have been pointed at the two national team coaches pertaining to the abuse of power at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) and the Women's World Cup.

These cannot go unchallenged, unproven and unverified by the national association.

It is worrying to learn over the past few days that in the days leading to the continental and world finals, and during these tournament, both Baxter and Ellis targeted certain players including members of their technical staff, whom they viewed as troublemakers.

In the aftermath of the Afcon in Egypt, it has been revealed that dependable midfielder Hlompho Kekana, despite defending for the better part of the game against Morocco, was told by Baxter to go out and score. It was a case of "my way or the highway".

The same Kekana, it is said, was so peeved with the coach he stormed out of one of the meetings with the coach. He was benched against Nigeria.

It is now history that even when advised to give forward Thembinkosi Lorch a run in the group stage matches, the unwavering Baxter adamantly stood his ground. Many a Bafana supporters have been asking: What does the coach have against Lorch?

After some pressure and persuasion from home, the Bucs striker started against Egypt and won the match with a thriller of a goal.