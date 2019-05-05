No keeper crisis as Bafana go to Afcon

Goalkeeper crisis, what goalkeeper crisis?

Bafana Bafana do not have a keeper crisis as we've been made to believe in the past few days following indications that Kaizer Chiefs goalie Itumeleng Khune won't recover in time to make the cut for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt from June 21 to July 19.

In March Bafana travelled to Tunisia for their penultimate Afcon qualifying match and came back from the battle with a stunning 2-1 victory, propelling SA into the finals with the Bidvest Wits goalie Darren Keet between the posts.

Keet was outstanding, barring the penalty he conceded. So there is absolutely no reason he should not take the Bafana No 1 spot in six weeks' time.

The fact that Keet's coach Gavin Hunt at Wits decided not to field him in the last few matches of the PSL season does not make him unprepared and unfit than he was when Bafana faced Libya and won convincingly with him proving he was ready to take on the baton from Khune.

After his showing against Libya everyone was singing the Wits goalkeeper's praises. He had a stellar game, making a string of fine stops to help Stuart Baxter's side beat the Libyans with aplomb.