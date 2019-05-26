Amakhosi trio don't deserve to be in Bafana

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter this week named his provisional squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament in Egypt next month.

And oh boy, he did pull off a few surprises and shocking a number of football followers, but turning himself to be the subject of criticism for some of the players he included in the interim squad.

As things stand, Baxter is set to trim down the 28-man squad to 23 players. The final squad has to be sent to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) by June 11.

Typical of the English coach, Baxter justified almost every player's selection giving reasons why he chose them, but he was not sparred the tongue lashing in the process, justifiably so.

I ask myself why must the coach select a player who is not on form at his club, keep their hopes of making the final cut high, then drop them?

There is a huge outcry and many Bafana followers are unimpressed about the inclusion of Kaizer Chiefs trio, defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele, who has been out of form throughout the season and Daniel Cardoso, who has cost Chiefs dearly with his silly defensive mistakes as well as Bruce Bvuma, a keeper who has been used sparingly and is not even the No 1 at his club.

I concur with those lamenting the inclusion of Mphahlele ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns right-back Thapelo Morena. Baxter's loyalty to Chiefs came to the fore when he selected Mphahlele ahead of Morena, a player from the championship winning Sundowns.

Baxter justified the inclusion of Mphahlale by saying that his experience could be crucial, but Morena is equally experienced and Cardoso got the nod based on his "steely character".