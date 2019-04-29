Foe becomes friend in PSL silly season

The silly season that is the transfer window period has come early in the PSL, even before the league campaign is wrapped up and the Nedbank Cup final is played next month.

The 2019/20 season transfer window, from July to August, will open up in just over two months' time but unusually, the axe has started falling with big-name players getting their marching orders.

Kaizer Chiefs shocked their fans this week when they let go of midfielder Pule Ekstein when the winger was beginning to stamp his authority and cement his place as a regular in the team.

Not so long ago, Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp was singing Ekstein's praises, only to make a sudden flip by agreeing to discarding the player.

Ekstein didn't want to be short-changed. He was demanding what was due to him during contract negotiations but Chiefs decided to sack him.