Axed Celtic goalie determined to fight on

The shenanigans that are playing out at Bloemfontein Celtic on the eve of Super Saturday, their last but pivotal game of the 2018/19 PSL season yesterday, deserve condemnation in the strongest of terms.

If it wasn't a serious matter involving club management and the players' rights to earn a decent living and put bread on the table, I would call what transpired a circus.

What with captain, goalkeeper and longest serving player, Cameroonian international, Patrick Tignyemb, being summarily dismissed without a disciplinary hearing after what management allege to be insubordination?

The 33-year-old keeper still had two years left on his contract and has vowed to take Celtic to court.

Celtic's financial woes are public knowledge and are

well-documented. Since club chairman Max Tshabalala took over, the top flight outfit has been swimming in debt, unable to pay players and staff on time.

The PSL has on numerous instances come to the rescue by dishing out loans to keep the side afloat.

As the team's skipper, Tignyemb represented the players in engaging management about all their grievances, including outstanding bonuses.

Club CEO Khumbulani Konco was on record defending the decision by him and club boss Max Tshabalala to terminate the keeper's contract by the stroke of a pen, saying it was a joint-management decision because Tignyemb was unruly and disrespectful after he stormed into a meeting and ranted abuse.