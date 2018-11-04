Jali, like many, is flushing his soccer career down the alcohol drain

South Africa has had its fair share of football players whose soccer careers have been drowned by their excessive indulgence in alcohol.

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Andile Jali's running battles with his club and coach Pitso Mosimane over his drinking binges coupled with his not so rosy marital affair are a case in point.

There is little doubt South Africa has football talent in abundance but alcohol abuse among players has over the years become a stigma overshadowing their brilliance.

The list of players caught offside for their booze-ups is endless. It dates back to the days of the National Professional Soccer League (NPSL), the National Soccer League and today's Premier Soccer League (PSL).

However, players during the NPSL era could manage their drinking, or was it due to the repressive apartheid laws that limited their drinking?

I remember some performed miracles with the ball while playing with hangovers. Although that in itself cannot be condoned.

Most worrisome is that today's players, regrettably so, are flushing their careers down the drain and many, unlike former Kaizer Chiefs midfield general Jabu Pule-Mahlangu, never recovered to reclaim their past glory.