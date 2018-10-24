Two-in-one, the secret behind Mhaule's juices

In his teen years he sold ice cream to his peers to make a few bucks and later graduated to selling live chickens at a street corner in Temong Section, Tembisa, on the East Rand.

Today Sammy Mhaule is the gratified owner and managing director of the ever-growing Skyrule Drinks, a company producing sparkling fruit juice drinks with a twist.

"I don't get tired of telling the story of how it all started. I was passing a drinks shelf in a supermarket when it crossed my mind that it would be marvelous if there was a 100% sparkling juice with two flavours in one.

"I knew then I was onto something. I then spent 18 months researching the blend Skyrule Drinks," says Mhaule.

Conceptualised by Mhaule in 2009, the entity started producing the juice in 2010, in time for the Fifa soccer World Cup in South Africa.

"We learnt the hard way because we didn't make any returns for our investment.

"We hoped to cash in on the World Cup, in fact we lost money because the football event has its international official suppliers and sponsors.