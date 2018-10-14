'Clean' Jordaan spills beans

The African football fraternity has been hit by another bribery, corruption and vote-rigging shame.

Allegations of "brown" envelopes being shoved under doors and leading African football administrators woken up in the un-Godly hours to be offered bribes have resurfaced.

Those walking the hotel corridors in the dark either target officials to swing the votes in favour of a particular candidate, or those standing are solicited to pay a bribe in order to get the votes.

Bizarrely, the allegations were made by the honourable Safa president Danny Jordaan during last week's MSW Sports Show on Radio 2000, claiming he was woken up at 4am by a knock on the door of his hotel room to be offered a bribe. "I've never taken a bribe in my life," declared Jordaan on air.

The local football head honcho said two "brown" envelopes containing amounts of about $15000 (R221150) and $10000 were offered to him but he refused to be corrupted.

At the time Jordaan was a contesting candidate together with Malawi Football Association president Walter Nyamilandu-Manda and former Tanzania Football Federation president Leodgar Tenga, for a spot on the Fifa general council at the CAF congress in Egypt.

But he missed out on the spot after he was beaten by Nyamilandu-Manda because, as he said, he stood his ground and refused to be corrupted by taking the two "brown" envelopes. It's unclear whether or not the offered bribe required him to withdraw his candidacy.