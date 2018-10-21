It's time for Baxter to be shown the exit door

I am one of those Mzansi football patriots not convinced that Bafana Bafana can qualify for and win a major tournament under the stewardship of one Stuart Baxter.

From the time of his first stint with the Bafana team, Baxter proved that he was not cut out for coaching a national team - any national team, anywhere, for that matter.

At club level, yes, where he works with players for the better part of the season, but not for a short stint, a week to be exact, in the case of a national team. Starting from his call-ups to his starting XI, the Englishman has been found wanting.

Following the shocking Afcon qualifier goalless draw against 189th-ranked amateurs Seychelles in Victoria this week, coming on the back of a 6-0 victory at home three days before, Baxter has been exposed as a man lacking in tactical acumen.

Safa had no business in bringing him back.

Remember, this is the same man who failed dismally in his first stint with Bafana, then again in his second coming when we could not beat another minnow, Cape Verde, in two successive matches to qualify for Russia 2018.

Baxter has been accused of favouritism for his reliance on his former players at the clubs he coached before and not looking which other players are available locally and abroad. His relationship with PSL and NFD club coaches is at an all time low.

Safa will be quick to tell us Herve Renard was too expensive, but the two-time Afcon-winning Frenchman was available and willing to come to Mzansi. It is evident, too, that players have lost respect for Baxter, judging by their performance for him and ultimately the country. The coach has not endeared himself to the past and current crop of players.