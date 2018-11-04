News

Jali 'choked' wife in front of security - statement

By NGWAKO MALATJI - 04 November 2018 - 09:33
Andile Jali and Nonhle Ndala have opened cases against each other.
Andile Jali and Nonhle Ndala have opened cases against each other.
Image: Instagram

Mamelodi Sundowns midfield maestro Andile Jali allegedly choked his wife Nonhle Ndala after accusing her of not sleeping at home in a domestic violence squabble at their home in Pretoria last weekened.

This after Ndala also accused Jali of not sleeping at home.

Ndala's statement, which Sunday World has seen, describes details how an enraged Jali threatened to kill her during a fight allegedly witnessed by their estate's security guard.

TO READ MORE ON THIS STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD

Andile Jali spends night in jail for alleged domestic violence

Football star Andile Jali spent Monday night in jail following his arrest for domestic violence.
News
5 days ago

Police now looking for Andile Jali's wife after the Sundowns star opens assault case against her

Boschkop police station officers are looking for Andile Jali’s wife Nonhle Ndala after it emerged on Tuesday afternoon that the Mamelodi Sundowns ...
Sport
4 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

An emotional send-off for Rapper Jabulani "HHP" Tsambo
Alleged Dros rapist sent to psychiatric hospital for mental evaluation
X