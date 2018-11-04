Jali 'choked' wife in front of security - statement

Mamelodi Sundowns midfield maestro Andile Jali allegedly choked his wife Nonhle Ndala after accusing her of not sleeping at home in a domestic violence squabble at their home in Pretoria last weekened.

This after Ndala also accused Jali of not sleeping at home.

Ndala's statement, which Sunday World has seen, describes details how an enraged Jali threatened to kill her during a fight allegedly witnessed by their estate's security guard.

