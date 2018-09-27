Beverley Gumbi thinks outside the container box

Founder and owner of Isivuno Container Business, Beverley Gumbi is reaping the rewards of her shipping container conversion entrepreneurship acumen.

Established in 2005 in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal, to offer a solution to the dire shortage of infrastructure and service delivery in both urban and rural communities in South Africa, Isivuno's refurbished containers can be erected within a short space of time, are mobile and versatile.

She started the business in Tongaat, where she set up an office and leased land to put up a container office and bought a few containers as her start-up stock.

But now Isivuno is spreading across the country and supplies containers for every type of use to clients wherever they are based.

Her first contract was to supply 15 containers to Hlabisa municipality, which were going to be used as business units.

"Having focussed mainly on the conversion of ordinary shipping containers into business and dwelling units, we are now well on our way to becoming the local enterprise development partner of choice," said Gumbi.

"We hope to one day penetrate other African markets by forming strategic partnerships with formidable companies across the continent."

Isivuno has even converted a shipping container into a cinema before and Gumbi says the the possibilities are endless.