StokFella the brainchild of Moloi

As the Fourth Industrial Revolution begins to hit home in a big way, South Africa has not been left behind, with a number of innovators coming up with all kinds of apps to make our lives easier.

The latest smartphone mobile app, devised two years ago by engineer and financial guru Tshepo Moloi, is meant to serve the R50bn-a-year stokvel industry.

The company and mobile app, aptly named StokFella, is designed to help stokvels with things such as savings and investments, to manage payments, do their savings and access group activities.

"I came up with the app in 2016 after my own experiences and an unsuccessful journey as part of the stokvel culture. I then visited my parents and family's stokvel meetings, observing how they operate," explains Moloi.

"I got to understand how the savings and investment schemes work, the role of the chairman and the executive, how vocal they were during discussions and most significantly, the challenges they faced.

"In a nutshell, the StokFella app is meant to solve the administrative headache of communicating with members. It makes it simple, easy and quick to access all the information stokvel members need from bank statements, balances to member contributions."